Rugby league and rugby union stars of old will be on show at Kingsholm Stadium on Sunday in The 745 Game.

The charity match, which is a tribute to Rob Burrow (no. 7), Ed Slater (no. 4), and Doddie Weir (no. 5), returns for a second year to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.

Though the event brings the two sides of the sport together, make no mistake about it, this weekend's 13-a-side, cross-code showdown will be union v league.

Among those pulling on the Team Slater jersey is Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler, who will be back on the pitch after retiring from rugby in 2024.

Marler is one of a number of former internationals on both sides that are set to battle it out on Sunday.

So, who are the confirmed names taking to the pitch at Kingsholm? Read on for the full list of former players involved in The 745 Game 2025.

Who is playing in The 745 Game 2025?

The full squads have now been confirmed by The 745 Game ahead of kick-off on Sunday.

Team Burrow is made up of former rugby league players while Team Slater is ex-rugby union players.

Team Burrow line-up

Team Burrow © The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

Luke Ambler (Former Ireland & Halifax prop)

Ryan Atkins (Former England, Wakefield & Warrington centre)

Danny Brough (Former Scotland & Huddersfield fly-half)

Leroy Cudjoe (Former England & Huddersfield centre)

Brett Delaney (Former Leeds Rhinos second row)

Ewan Dowes (Former England & Hull prop)

Gareth Ellis (Former GB, England, Wakefield & Leeds second row)

Mark Flanagan (Former St Helens & Salford back row)

Luke Gale (Former England & Castleford scrum half)

Wayne Godwin (Former England, Castleford, Wigan & Salford hooker)

Darrell Griffin (Former England, Wakefield & Huddersfield prop)

George Griffin (Former Salford & Castleford prop)

Josh Griffin (Former Hull & Wakefield centre)

Chris Hill (Former GB, England, Leigh & Warrington prop)

Danny Houghton (Former Hull hooker)

Michael Lawrence (Former Jamaica and Huddersfield back row)

Kylie Leuluai (Former Samoa & Leeds Rhinos prop)

Jermaine McGillvary (Former GB, England and Huddersfield wing)

Adrian Morley (Former GB, England, Leeds & Warrington prop)

Scott Murrell (Former Hull & Halifax fly half)

Waine Pryce (Former Jamaica & Castleford wing)

Sitiveni Rabuli (Former Fiji centre)

Keith Senior (GB, England, Sheffield & Leeds centre)

Kaji Tubuna Suguvanua (Former Fiji wing)

Ben Westwood (Former England & Warrington second row)

Team Slater line-up

Billy Twelvetrees for Team Slater © The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY The 745 Game/MATTHEW MERRICK PHOTOGRAPHY

Mark Atkinson (Former England & Gloucester centre)

Scott Baldwin (Former Wales & Ospreys hooker)

Josh Beaumont (Former Sale lock)

Tommy Bell (Former Wasps & Leicester wing)

Tom Cruse (Former Wasps hooker)

Lee Dickson (Former England & Northampton scrum half)

Andy Forsyth (Former Leicester, Northampton & Sale centre)

Matt Garvey (Former London Irish & Bath utility forward)

Richard Hibbard (Former Lions, Wales, Osprey & Gloucester hooker)

Michael Holford (Former Leicester & Wasps prop)

Owain James (Former Wasps wing)

Tom Johnson (Former England & Exeter flanker)

Graham Kitchener (Former Leicester lock)

Alex Lewington (Former London Irish & Saracens wing)

Joe Marler (Former England & Harlequins prop)

Paddy McAlister (Former Ulster & Gloucester prop)

Johne Murphy (Former Leinster & Munster wing)

Ben Pienaar (Former Leicester & London Welsh flanker)

Jake Polledri (Former Italy & Gloucester flanker)

Joe Simpson (Former England & Wasps scrum half)

Guy Thompson (Former Wasps flanker)

Mike Tindall (Former England & Gloucester centre)

Kyle Traynor (Former Scotland, Bristol & Edinburgh prop)

Billy Twelvetrees (Former England & Gloucester centre)

Dom Waldouck (Former England & Wasps centre)

Alex Waller (Former Northampton Saints prop)

Ben Weir (Son of Dodie Weir, former Scotland U18 lock)

Ed Williamson (Former Newcastle, Leeds & London Welsh lock)

Michael Young (Former Newcastle scrum half)

Ben Youngs (Former Lions, England & Leicester scrum half)

