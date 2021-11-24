Super League 2022 fixtures and how to watch every match on TV

Super League 2022 is on the horizon and fans are eagerly waiting to find out the fixture list for the new campaign as well as how they can soak up every moment of the action.

St Helens snatched the crown from Catalans Dragons’ grasp as they defeated the French side 12-10 in a nail-biting Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.

The Dragons claimed the League Leaders’ Shield by win percentage over St Helens due to the curtailment of the season as a result of COVID restrictions. However, in the knockout rounds, St Helens simply found a way.

There are exciting developments ahead of the 2022 season including news that Sky Sports’ 25-year exclusivity of broadcasting the Super League has come to an end with a number of games to be shown live on free-to-air TV.

We’re awaiting news of the fixture list which will be released imminently, but we’ll bring you all the latest news as it drops.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch Super League 2022 including the full fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch Super League 2022

You will be able to watch Super League live on Sky Sports channels or online via the Sky Go app, as well as a number of games on free-to-air Channel 4 from the 2022 season onwards.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Arena or Action for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Channel 4 have picked up 10 games to show in 2022, starting with Leeds v Warrington on Saturday 12th February. The deal is a two-year contract and includes two end-of-season play-off matches.

Super League 2022 fixtures

All UK time. Subject to change. To be updated.

Saturday 12th February

Warrington v Leeds (12:30pm) Channel 4

The full fixture list will be released on Thursday 25th November and we will update this page with every match and full TV details.

