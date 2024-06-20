Wales come into the game with six successive defeats behind them. Five of those came in this year’s Six Nations, where they picked up the wooden spoon for the first time in 20 years.

Before that dismal campaign, Wales played South Africa in World Cup warm-up in August, losing 52-16 to the eventual world champions.

South Africa have not played since beating New Zealand in the final in Paris, but Rassie Erasmus has named a strong squad for this weekend’s clash.

More like this

Warren Gatland has named an inexperienced and experimental side for the Springbok clash.

Wales’s England-based players are unavailable due to the game falling outside World Rugby’s summer Test window, meaning the likes of Tommy Reffell, Christ Tshiunza, and Dafydd Jenkins cannot be considered for selection.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Wales on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Wales?

South Africa v Wales will take place on Saturday 22nd June 2024.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium in London.

What time is South Africa v Wales kick-off?

South Africa v Wales will kick off at 2pm UK time.

Check out the Summer Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is South Africa v Wales on?

South Africa v Wales will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Wales online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Welsh-language channel S4C will also show coverage of the game on their channel and on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.