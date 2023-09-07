Seeing the Springboks rout the All Blacks at Twickenham may have just swung that pendulum back towards to inherent despair.

South Africa’s credentials speak for themselves. They’re reigning World Champions, rich in offensive talent and equipped with the planet’s most dominant forward pack.

Scotland’s defence and resolve will be tested, particularly at set-piece time. Intelligence, power and the subtle angling of SA’s line-out jumpers means even the perfect maul defence against them may not be enough.

What Scotland will need to bank on is their creativity and risk taking. South Africa’s three World Cup titles have been built on a defence obsessed with keeping the opposition try-less, something they’ve done in 19 WC matches.

If Scotland can cause problems at ruck time and force turnovers, they may find some gaps that the likes of Finn Russell and Huw Jones can exploit in transition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Scotland on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Scotland?

South Africa v Scotland will take place on Sunday 10th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Velodrome, Marseille.

What time is South Africa v Scotland kick-off?

South Africa v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is South Africa v Scotland on?

South Africa v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 3:55pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream South Africa v Scotland online

South Africa v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

South Africa v Scotland key player to watch

Finn Russell (Scotland)

A predictable answer, but one with merit. If risk will be key to Scotland’s victory, then Finn Russell and his own version of pragmatism will be crucial.

Few in rugby gamble possession like he does - and few so often pull it off like him, too.

South Africa squad – team news

TBA

Scotland squad – team news

TBA

