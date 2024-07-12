Ireland are still without Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack Conan and Iain Henderson. In Gibson-Park’s absence and with Craig Casey also out, Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade is likely to be promoted and add to his two caps.

There is solace for Farrell however, as Garry Ringrose played superbly in the second half after a tough first half and is slated to start in the centre this weekend.

Farrell will hope that Ireland’s faltering attack will have sharpened this weekend. After being by and large the best attacking outfit in the world, the Boks stifled the Irish in Pretoria and forced numerous handling errors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Ireland on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Ireland?

South Africa v Ireland will take place on Saturday 13th July 2024.

The game takes place at Kings Park Stadium, Durban.

What time is South Africa v Ireland kick-off?

South Africa v Ireland will kick off at 4pm BST (5pm local time).

What TV channel is South Africa v Ireland on?

South Africa v Ireland will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream South Africa v Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

South Africa v Ireland prediction

The Springboks will likely grind out another win, their sheer size and power causing problems for the Irish and stopping them get into their flow.

With an experienced side with 990 caps across the 15 players, 12 of whom started in the Rugby World Cup final, it should prove too much for an Ireland side in a slight transition.

Prediction: South Africa to win

