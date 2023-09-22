South Africa have signalled their intentions so far in France. While newfound creativity has blossomed with the likes of Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse, the former of which can’t seem to replicate his good form when it comes to the kicking tee, a seven-one split on the bench (meaning South Africa have only one replacement back) means they intend to steamroll Ireland much like they did New Zealand in the build-up to this World Cup.

Scotland equalled Ireland’s physicality at times during their clash, even besting it in moments. Ireland has the pack to do just that here.

Ireland will have to protect Johnny Sexton at all costs as South Africa’s incredible rush defence will target the playmaker, not only him physically, but to cut off the many angles and options around him – something that’s key to Ireland’s way of attack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Ireland on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Ireland?

South Africa v Ireland will take place on Saturday 23rd September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de France.

What time is South Africa v Ireland kick-off?

South Africa v Ireland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is South Africa v Ireland on?

South Africa v Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream South Africa v Ireland online

South Africa v Ireland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

South Africa v Ireland key player to watch

Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

Often in World Cup games, particularly ones between two sides so closely matched, it isn’t tactics or talent that wins. Experience and decision-making play a part.

His decision-making as captain will prove key. Kolisi and his side have climbed the mountain to world cup glory, four years ago.

That is perhaps the only gulf between these two phenomenal sides. South Africa have done it. Ireland, as of yet, have not.

South Africa squad – team news

TBA

Ireland squad – team news

TBA

