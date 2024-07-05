Both Andy Farrell and Rassie Erasmus are lacking big names. Ireland are without full-back Hugo Keenan, who is preparing for the Olympics with the Ireland sevens team, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Mack Hansen are injured.

The Boks will miss Makazole Mapimpi and utility back Canan Moodie, alongside Steven Kitsoff, locks Jean Kleyn and Lood de Jager, and Damian Willemse.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Ireland on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Ireland?

South Africa v Ireland will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

The game takes place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria.

What time is South Africa v Ireland kick-off?

South Africa v Ireland will kick off at 4pm BST (5pm local time).

What TV channel is South Africa v Ireland on?

South Africa v Ireland will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream South Africa v Ireland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

South Africa v Ireland prediction

Ireland have won three on the bounce against South Africa, including in last year’s World Cup group stage. But without chief playmaker Gibson-Park and the sturdy Keenan, South Africa edge ahead as slight favourites thanks to home advantage. Whoever wins, it is sure to be this weekend's toughest and most engrossing contest.

Prediction: South Africa to win

