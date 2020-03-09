Wales were due to host Scotland while Ireland were set to travel to France for the final matches, but those games are reportedly off with a new date proposed.

The tournament has been slated to resume on October 31st, meaning a long wait to determine the 2020 Six Nations champions.

The Six Nations would follow in the footsteps of the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament which has been officially cancelled following a COVID-19 case in the local area.

