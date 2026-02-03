As I write this, we're feverishly sifting through all the material we gathered on our biggest night of the year. Yes, last week saw the 2026 edition of the legendary Radio Times Covers Party and this year it was even bigger and better than the last.

I'm proud of how the team from RT went about photographing and interviewing the many celebrities, actors and presenters who turned up and you can see the results of their efforts inside this week's issue.

For those of you who are sport-agnostic, I can only apologise. But with the start of the Six Nations we have, inevitably, spoken to many rugby players.

Though, even here I learnt something new as Simon Barnes writes about the huge number of cups and trophies contested within the Six Nations, a parallel world of silverware running alongside the main competition. The Cuttitta Cup, anyone?

It turns out that you can lose the Championship and still end up winning something. That's quietly comforting in a sport that prides itself on being more brutal than most.

Elsewhere we catch up with Shaun Evans, who talks about life after Endeavour, and Mackenzie Crook writes about his next magical project, Small Prophets, which is partly set in a shed... It's enchanting stuff.

We hope you enjoy the issue with its sparkling stars, surging scrums, imperfect spies and sorcerous secrets...

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Adolescence writer Jack Thorne on the challenges of bringing Lord of the Flies to TV screens.

Endeavour star Shaun Evans discusses his role in the new thriller Betrayal.

Susie Dent on why Britain's unsung geeks should be celebrated rather than scorned.

