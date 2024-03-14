Nobody saw it coming. Nobody. So here we are, approaching Super Saturday wondering what the next ridiculous chapter in Six Nations history will contain.

All that said, Ireland remain in a commanding position. Victory over Scotland ends all late title surges, hopes and dreams in an instant.

However, if Scotland pull off a miraculous victory, they will either secure the crown for themselves or set off a chain reaction that will extend to Lyon, where France and England will duel for the crown.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lowdown on how Ireland can win the Six Nations this weekend.

How can Ireland win the Six Nations?

There are too many permutations and variations of what could happen this weekend to accurately list them all. We've listed the most likely ways for each team to win the Six Nations.

Ireland will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Ireland win against Scotland.

Ireland draw/lose against Scotland but earn two bonus points.

Ireland draw/lose against Scotland but earn one bonus point and maintain a superior points difference to Scotland/England.

Scotland will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, Scotland earn a bonus point and overturn a 76-point difference deficit, Ireland don't earn any bonus points.

France will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, neither side earns any bonus points and France win against England with a bonus point.

Scotland win against Ireland, Scotland earn a bonus point, Ireland don't earn any bonus points and France win against England with a bonus point and a greater margin of victory than Scotland over Ireland.

England will win the Six Nations if any of the following scenarios play out:

Scotland win against Ireland, Ireland don't earn a bonus point and England win against France with a bonus point.

Scotland win against Ireland, Ireland earn a bonus point and England win against France with a bonus point and overturn a 79-point difference deficit.

