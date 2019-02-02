Not only have Italy have only won eight times in the 29 matches they have faced Scotland, but the Scots are playing off the back of some promising performances in the autumn internationals.

Find out more about the match including live Six Nations TV coverage below.

What time is Italy v Scotland live on TV?

The clash is set to kick off at 2.15pm on Saturday 2nd February.

Scotland are playing at home at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

How can I watch the Six Nations match live on TV and online?

Coverage begins on BBC1 and BBC1 Scotland at 1.45pm. The game will also be available to stream online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Presented by Gabby Logan, analysis will be provided by Andy Nicol, John Barclay and Jeremy Guscott.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 1st round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

France v Wales Friday 1st February, 8.00pm (Paris) – live on BBC

Scotland v Italy Saturday 2nd February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 4.45pm (Dublin) – live on ITV