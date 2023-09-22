Finn Russell will be joyed to have an opponent they can hopefully open up and run through. They should beat Tonga and claim a bonus point win against Romania, setting up a mouthwatering final pool game against Ireland.

It’s a shame for Tonga that, with a newly minted backline stacked with talent, their world cup preparations have been woefully inadequate having not faced a singled ‘Tier 1’ nation.

Their cohesion isn’t there and after being swept aside 59-16 by Ireland, even if Scotland have a bad day, it may not be enough for the Tongans to claim a scalp.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Tonga on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Tonga?

Scotland v Tonga will take place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de Nice.

What time is Scotland v Tonga kick-off?

Scotland v Tonga will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v Tonga on?

Scotland v Tonga will be shown live on ITV1 from 4pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v Tonga online

Scotland v Tonga will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Scotland v Tonga key player to watch

Finn Russell (Scotland)

A predictable choice, but as mentioned, Tonga is a side that Russell and his colleagues will be able to carve their way through in a way that was impossible to do so against South Africa.

Tonga will be rough and intent on rushing Scotland, but having already faced the Boks it’ll be a step down. With time and space on the ball, this is a chance for Russell and his side to rebuild whatever confidence they lost after their opening game.

Scotland squad – team news

TBA

Tonga squad – team news

TBA

