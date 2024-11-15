They were on top and had full control of momentum at various points in the clash, but couldn’t turn possession into points, and in the end a 32-15 defeat made them look worse than they were.

Portugal are an exciting young side who won fans at the World Cup last year, but they shouldn’t be too much trouble for Scotland this weekend.

Townsend will have a chance to rejig the squad, too, and likely hand some debuts out.

Wingers Darcy Graham and Kyle Rowe are back in contention after missing the Boks clash, and hooker Johnny Matthews has been called up as cover for Dylan Richardson.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Portugal on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Portugal?

Scotland v Portugal will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.

What time is Scotland v Portugal kick-off?

Scotland v Portugal will kick off at 3:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v Portugal on?

Scotland v Portugal will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Scotland v Portugal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Scotland v Portugal key player to watch

Darcy Graham (Scotland)

Graham is expected to be back in the squad after passing return to play protocols. The diminutive winger scored four tries in Scotland’s thrashing of Fiji, and is often the most exciting player on the pitch.

Scotland v Portugal prediction

It should be fairly routine for Townsend’s side this weekend while handling a more unknown prospect in the form of Portugal. That should put them in good stead for a tantalising visit from the Wallabies next.

Prediction: SCOTLAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

