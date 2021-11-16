What channel is Scotland v Japan Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Scotland round off their Autumn Internationals campaign with a clash against Japan at Murrayfield live on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

The Scots have experienced a mixed bag of results so far having toppled Australia and fallen to world champions South Africa.

Gregor Townsend will be pleased by his team’s 2021 overall but will be keen to end on a high note with a big year expected in 2022 for Scotland.

They have been tipped as dark horses to contend in the Six Nations but only time will tell whether they can live up to their billing.

Japan head into this one as rank outsiders having been demolished by Ireland 60-5 in their last encounter with one of the home nations just two weeks ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Japan on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Japan on TV?

Scotland v Japan will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Japan will kick off at 1pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v South Africa.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Scotland v Japan on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Scotland v Japan online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Scotland v Japan team news

Scotland: TBC

Japan: TBC

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.