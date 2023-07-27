Back in March, Gregor Townsend's side were leading the match 19-14 but Italy were just metres away from scoring with a minute remaining. They coughed up possession, though, and Blair Kinghorn finished off an incredible try to seal Scotland's 26-14 win.

Kinghorn starts on the bench for this match with Ben Healy at 10 and Ollie Smith at 15.

Scotland do not have centurion Stuart Hogg in the team, as although the full-back had originally planned to retire after the World Cup, he announced his immediate retirement on 9th July.

The game seems a test of depth for both squads with big names missing from both teams, particularly in Italy's XV. The Azzurri's three big stars - captain Michele Lamaro, back-row Sebastian Negri and full-back Ange Capuozzo - are all not included.

Capuozzo missed a lot of the end of the season with injury but he was included in Italy's World Cup training squad. A good note for Italy, though, is that Montanna Ioane returns after not playing in the Six Nations.

It is a chance for players to prove themselves to their respective coaches with the final World Cup squad announcements coming in the next few weeks.

When is Scotland v Italy?

Scotland v Italy will take place on Saturday 29th July 2022.

The game takes place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Italy will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Italy on?

Scotland v Italy will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Scotland v Italy online

Scotland v Italy will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

Scotland squad – team news

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn; Ben Healy, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Murphy Walker, Sam Skinner, Scott Cummings, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge (capt), Matt Fagerson

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Jamie Bhatti, Javan Sebastian, Cameron Henderson, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Dobie, Blair Kinghorn, Cameron Redpath.

Italy squad – team news

Italy: Lorenzo Pani; Pierre Bruno, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Montanna Ioane; Tommaso Allan, Martin Page-Relo; Federico Zani, Epalahame Faiva, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Andrea Zambonin, Federico Ruzza (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi

Replacements: Marco Manfredi, Danilo Fischetti, Filippo Alongi, Edoardo Iachizzi, Lorenzo Cannone, Alessandro Garbisi, Giacomo Da Re, Federico Mori.

