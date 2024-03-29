Bryan Easson’s side hung on to see out a 20-18 victory over Wales - as the hosts missed a last-minute conversion - to clinch Scotland’s second ever away win in the competition.

The result undoubtedly shows the improvement that Scotland have made since the introduction of professional contracts, with 23 of the 34-player squad contracted to Scottish Rugby.

France recorded a big win over Ireland in the opening round and firmly announced themselves as chief rivals to England, who are aiming for a sixth consecutive Six Nations title.

More like this

Scotland, with former England international Matt Banahan as their attack coach, are developing a sharp attack - but it’s one that France can match with their own free-flowing offence, as well as a powerful close-range game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

When is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will take place on Saturday 30th March 2024.

The game takes place at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What time is Scotland v France kick-off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

Scotland v France will be shown live on BBC One Scotland.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v France online

Scotland v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Scotland v France prediction

Scotland should rightly enter this clash with growing confidence after an opening weekend win, and they have a strong shot at finishing third for the first time since 2005, but they’re still likely some way off the strength of the French.

Prediction: FRANCE WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.