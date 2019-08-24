Scottish coach Gregor Townsend will hope for a much sturdier display in Edinburgh but it won't be a comfortable afternoon on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v France game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will kick off at 1:10pm on Saturday 24th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Scotland v France

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 from 12:30pm.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages from just £11.99 per month.

An annual pass is also available for less than £100 – including Sky customers.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.