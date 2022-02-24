Scotland v France Six Nations 2022

Les Bleus came into the tournament as favourites and appear to have overcome their biggest rival for the championship.

France can take another hefty stride towards the Six Nations 2022 title when they face Scotland in Edinburgh this weekend.

They defeated Ireland 30-24 in Paris last time out and will take huge confidence from that victory as they hunt their first title since 2010.

However, Scotland won't roll over as underdogs on home soil going into this one. They will be determined to produce the kind of upset display they've grown accustomed to in recent times.

Gregor Townsend's men arrived in the tournament as dark horses and boosted their credentials with a second victory over England in back-to-back tournaments, though they were narrowly defeated by Wales in Cardiff.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v France on TV and online.

When is Scotland v France on TV?

Scotland v France will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022.

What time is kick off?

Scotland v France will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Wales.

What TV channel is Scotland v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC from 1:15pm.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Scotland's home matches.

How to live stream Scotland v France online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Scotland v France team news

Scotland: TBC

France: TBC

Scotland v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Scotland (12/5) Draw (25/1) France (4/11)*

