One of rugby union’s great cliches is that if Fiji were as good in defence and discipline as in attack, they could be one of the best in the world.

Byrne has managed to balance their fast-paced and offload filled attack with an improved and more accurate defence and Scotland face a tough test at Murrayfield this Saturday. Not to mention only a year ago they beat both England and Australia at the World Cup.

Several of Scotland’s highest-profile players are unavailable for the clash, such as Blair Kinghorn, Ben White, and Finn Russell, due to the match falling outside the Test window.

While not drastically weakened, their absence represents a chance for the visitors to take a famous scalp in Murrayfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Fiji on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Fiji?

Scotland v Fiji will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

What time is Scotland v Fiji kick-off?

Scotland v Fiji will kick off at 5:40pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v Fiji on?

Scotland v Fiji will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Scotland v Fiji online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Scotland v Fiji key player to watch

Iosefo Masi (Fiji)

Should he start, Fijian Drua’s Iosefo Masi will be one of the key players for Fiji push hard to beat the Scots on Saturday. Masi was the joint-top try scorer in the Pacific Nations Cup alongside flanker Elia Canakaivata.

With 16 tries in 29 games for his Super Rugby side, the 26-year-old is already being touted as a big signing for several French clubs, including as a Semi Radradra replacement at Lyon.

Scotland v Fiji prediction

Fiji are no longer pushovers, not that they ever were, but the modern side are as formidable as anyone on their day and when both attack and defence is firing they are scary.

That said, Gregor Townsend’s side should have the wherewithal to make home advantage count enough to control Fiji’s creativity.

Prediction: SCOTLAND WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.