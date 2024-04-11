The hosts opened their tournament with an inspiring away win over Wales, and lost to France 15-5 the next week.

Given the French thrashed them 55-0 in last season's Women's Six Nations, it’s a remarkable improvement.

The Red Roses, meanwhile, have predictably won their opening two games in dominant fashion, seeing off Italy and Wales - both with bonus points - to top the table after two rounds.

The English are bolstered by the long-awaited return of Amy Cokayne, as the hooker plays her first test in a year.

And Saracens centre Sydney Gregson returns to the national team for the first time in nine years, after overcoming a string of injuries.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v England on TV and online.

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will take place on Saturday 13th April 2024.

The game takes place at DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What time is Scotland v England kick-off?

Scotland v England will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Scotland v England will be shown live on BBC One.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v England online

Scotland v England will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Scotland v England prediction

The Scots won’t need any extra motivation when it comes to facing England, and they’re sure to give them a fight if their opening two matches are any evidence.

The key route to a Scotland victory will be forcing England to make mistakes, because they’re too good to make them on their own.

Whether the hosts have the ability to effectively disrupt England’s flow remains to be seen - they haven’t shown enough so far to say otherwise.

Prediction: England win

