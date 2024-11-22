Even more important than general form, the British and Irish Lions head Down Under next summer, and Schmidt will want more than anything a Grand Slam sweep over all four nations, with a clash with Ireland next weekend finishing the year.

Gregor Townsend’s Scotland recorded heavy wins over Fiji and Portugal, with a 32-15 loss to South Africa sandwiched between them.

The scoreline against the Springboks betrays the Scots' tenacious performance, and they could have beaten the world champions had they not missed a handful of opportunities.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Australia on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Australia?

Scotland v Australia will take place on Sunday 24th November 2024.

What time is Scotland v Australia kick-off?

Scotland v Australia will kick off at 1:40pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v Australia on?

Scotland v Australia will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Scotland v Australia online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Scotland v Australia key player to watch

Len Ikitau (Australia)

The Wallabies centre has become one of the first names on the team sheet, and looks to be having more fun with every passing week. Deemed unwanted by Eddie Jones, he’s become a vital cog in the backline under Schmidt. Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu will have their hands full.

Scotland v Australia prediction

The game almost feels a must-win for Scotland if they want to continue being thought of as one of rugby’s top nations. They will back themselves against the Wallabies, and if they have the purple patches they had against South Africa, they should snatch the game.

Prediction: SCOTLAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

