Bath and Scotland superstar Finn Russell will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the season due to being handed extended rest following the British and Irish Lions tour.

Sale Sharks open the campaign on Thursday night against Gloucester, while the remaining teams play across Friday and Sunday this weekend.

Newcastle play their first competitive match under new ownership with a brand new name: Newcastle Red Bulls.

Fans across the nation have plenty of options to tune in for the matches. Every game will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premiership Rugby TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Premiership Rugby TV schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on discovery+ as well as the following channels:

Round 1

Thursday 25th September 2025

Sale Sharks v Gloucester (7:45pm) TNT Sports 3

Friday 26th September 2025

Harlequins v Bath Rugby (7:45pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Newcastle v Saracens (7:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

Sunday 28th September 2025

Northampton v Exeter Chiefs (1pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (3:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Round 2

Friday 3rd October 2025

Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks (7:45pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Saturday 4th October 2025

Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle (3pm) TNT Sports Extra

Leicester Tigers v Harlequins (3:05pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Saracens v Bristol Bears (5:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Sunday 5th October 2025

Gloucester v Northampton (3pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate

Round 3

Friday 10th October 2025

Sale Sharks v Newcastle (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saturday 11th October 2025

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (3pm) TNT Sports Extra

Northampton v Leicester Tigers (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bath Rugby v Gloucester (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sunday 12th October 2025

Harlequins v Saracens (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Round 4

Friday 17th October 2025

Gloucester v Bristol Bears (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Newcastle v Northampton (7:45pm) TNT Sports Extra

Saturday 18th October 2025

Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saracens v Sale Sharks (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sunday 19th October 2025

Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Round 5

Friday 24th October 2025

Northampton v Saracens (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saturday 25th October 2025

Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Harlequins v Newcastle (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC

Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Round 6

Friday 28th November 2025

Newcastle v Leicester Tigers (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saturday 29th November 2025

Gloucester v Harlequins (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bristol Bears v Northampton (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sunday 30th November 2025

Saracens v Bath Rugby (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Round 7

Friday 19th December 2025

Leicester Tigers v Gloucester (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saturday 20th December 2025

Northampton v Sale Sharks (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Harlequins v Bristol Bears (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sunday 21st December 2025

Newcastle v Bath Rugby (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Round 8

Friday 26th December 2025

Sale Sharks v Harlequins (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saturday 27th December 2025

Bristol Bears v Newcastle (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Gloucester v Saracens (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bath Rugby v Northampton (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Sunday 28th December 2025

Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks (3pm) TNT Sports TBC

Round 9

Friday 2nd January 2026

Newcastle v Gloucester (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC

Saturday 3rd January 2026

Northampton v Harlequins (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC

Leicester Tigers v Saracens (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC

Premiership Rugby TV rights 2025/26

TNT Sports boast live broadcasting rights for Premiership Rugby in 2025/26.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.