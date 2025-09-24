Premiership Rugby TV schedule 2025/26: TV fixtures and where to watch
Your complete guide to watching Premiership Rugby in 2025/26, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
The new Premiership Rugby season kicks off with a clean slate for all 10 teams as they prepare to compete for the trophy.
Reigning champions Bath return as one of the favourites following a barnstorming run to the title last season.
Bath and Scotland superstar Finn Russell will be unavailable for the opening rounds of the season due to being handed extended rest following the British and Irish Lions tour.
Sale Sharks open the campaign on Thursday night against Gloucester, while the remaining teams play across Friday and Sunday this weekend.
Newcastle play their first competitive match under new ownership with a brand new name: Newcastle Red Bulls.
Fans across the nation have plenty of options to tune in for the matches. Every game will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+ throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premiership Rugby TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
Premiership Rugby TV schedule 2025/26
All UK time. Subject to change. All live on discovery+ as well as the following channels:
Round 1
Thursday 25th September 2025
- Sale Sharks v Gloucester (7:45pm) TNT Sports 3
Friday 26th September 2025
- Harlequins v Bath Rugby (7:45pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
- Newcastle v Saracens (7:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
Sunday 28th September 2025
- Northampton v Exeter Chiefs (1pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
- Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (3:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
Round 2
Friday 3rd October 2025
- Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks (7:45pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
Saturday 4th October 2025
- Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle (3pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Leicester Tigers v Harlequins (3:05pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
- Saracens v Bristol Bears (5:30pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
Sunday 5th October 2025
- Gloucester v Northampton (3pm) TNT Sports 1 / TNT Sports Ultimate
Round 3
Friday 10th October 2025
- Sale Sharks v Newcastle (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Saturday 11th October 2025
- Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (3pm) TNT Sports Extra
- Northampton v Leicester Tigers (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Bath Rugby v Gloucester (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sunday 12th October 2025
- Harlequins v Saracens (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
Round 4
Friday 17th October 2025
- Gloucester v Bristol Bears (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Newcastle v Northampton (7:45pm) TNT Sports Extra
Saturday 18th October 2025
- Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Saracens v Sale Sharks (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sunday 19th October 2025
- Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
Round 5
Friday 24th October 2025
- Northampton v Saracens (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Saturday 25th October 2025
- Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Harlequins v Newcastle (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Round 6
Friday 28th November 2025
- Newcastle v Leicester Tigers (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Saturday 29th November 2025
- Gloucester v Harlequins (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Bristol Bears v Northampton (5:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sunday 30th November 2025
- Saracens v Bath Rugby (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
Round 7
Friday 19th December 2025
- Leicester Tigers v Gloucester (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Saturday 20th December 2025
- Northampton v Sale Sharks (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Harlequins v Bristol Bears (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sunday 21st December 2025
- Newcastle v Bath Rugby (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
Round 8
Friday 26th December 2025
- Sale Sharks v Harlequins (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Saturday 27th December 2025
- Bristol Bears v Newcastle (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Gloucester v Saracens (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Bath Rugby v Northampton (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Sunday 28th December 2025
- Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks (3pm) TNT Sports TBC
Round 9
Friday 2nd January 2026
- Newcastle v Gloucester (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm) TNT Sports TBC
Saturday 3rd January 2026
- Northampton v Harlequins (3:05pm) TNT Sports TBC
- Leicester Tigers v Saracens (5:30pm) TNT Sports TBC
Premiership Rugby TV rights 2025/26
TNT Sports boast live broadcasting rights for Premiership Rugby in 2025/26.
If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract. You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract.
