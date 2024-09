The remaining three fixtures will play out across the weekend, with 93 in total between the start of the campaign and its conclusion at the end of May 2025.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

TNT Sports has agreed a deal to show every Premiership match live on its channel and online via discovery+ Premium, meaning fans can soak up all the highs and lows of the campaign from their armchairs.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Premiership Rugby TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Premiership Rugby TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports / discovery+.

Friday 20th September 2024

Newcastle Falcons v Bristol Bears (7:45pm)

Bath Rugby v Northampton Saints (7:45pm)

Saturday 21st September 2024

Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (3:05pm)

Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd September 2024

Sale Sharks v Harlequins (3pm)

Friday 27th September 2024

Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby (7:45pm)

Saturday 28th September 2024

Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Saracens v Sale Sharks (3:05pm)

Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs (5:30pm)

Sunday 29th September 2024

Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby (3pm)

Friday 4th October 2024

Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby (7:45pm)

Northampton Saints v Harlequins (7:45pm)

Saturday 5th October 2024

Bath Rugby v Bristol Bears (3:05pm)

Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (5:30pm)

Sunday 6th October 2024

Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)

Friday 11th October 2024

Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons (7:45pm)

Saturday 12th October 2024

Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears (3pm)

Gloucester Rugby v Bath Rugby (3:05pm)

Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints (5:30pm)

Sunday 13th October 2024

Harlequins v Saracens (3pm)

Friday 18th October 2024

Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm)

Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks (7:45pm)

Saturday 19th October 2024

Bristol Bears v Saracens (3:05pm)

Harlequins v Bath Rugby (5:30pm)

Sunday 20th October 2024

Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Friday 25th October 2024

Bristol Bears v Northampton Saints (7:45pm)

Saturday 26th October 2024

Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks (3:05pm)

Saracens v Leicester Tigers (5:30pm)

Sunday 27th October 2024

Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (3pm)

Friday 29th November 2024

Newcastle Falcons v Saracens (7:45pm)

Harlequins v Bristol Bears (7:45pm)

Saturday 30th November 2024

Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Bath Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (5:45pm)

Sunday 1st December 2024

Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Friday 20th December 2024

Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins (7:45pm)

Saturday 21st December 2024

Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears (3:05pm)

Newcastle Falcons v Bath Rugby (5:30pm)

Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December 2024

Saracens v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Friday 27th December 2024

Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks (7:45pm)

Saturday 28th December 2024

Bath Rugby v Saracens (12:45pm)

Northampton Saints v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (6pm)

Sunday 29th December 2024

Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Friday 3rd January 2025

Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins (7:45pm)

Saturday 4th January 2025

Gloucester Rugby v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (3:05pm)

Saracens v Bristol Bears (5:30pm)

Sunday 5th January 2025

Northampton Saints v Bath Rugby (3pm)

Times and dates TBC after this date.

Saturday 25th January 2025

Sale Sharks v Bath Rugby (3pm)

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (3pm)

Harlequins v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Gloucester Rugby v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Bristol Bears v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Saturday 22nd March 2025

Newcastle Falcons v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Saracens v Harlequins (3pm)

Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Saturday 29th March 2025

Leicester Tigers v Saracens (3pm)

Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Gloucester Rugby v Bristol Bears (3pm)

Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Bath Rugby v Harlequins (3pm)

Saturday 19th April 2025

Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Saracens v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby (3pm)

Harlequins v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Saturday 26th April 2025

Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears (3pm)

Gloucester Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)

Bath Rugby v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Leicester Tigers v Harlequins (3pm)

Sale Sharks v Saracens (3pm)

Saturday 10th May 2025

Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby (3pm)

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Saracens v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Saturday 17th May 2025

Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester Rugby (3pm)

Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)

Bath Rugby v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears (3pm)

Northampton Saints v Saracens (3pm)

Saturday 31st May 2025

Bristol Bears v Harlequins (3pm)

Gloucester Rugby v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons (3pm)

Saracens v Bath Rugby (3pm)

Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Premiership Rugby TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports and discovery+ boast the live broadcasting rights for every single Premiership Rugby match in 2024/25. All 93 games will be broadcast on the platform.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch matches on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

