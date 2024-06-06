Sam Vesty's side held off a late Saracens comeback in the semi-finals, winning 22-20 to reach the Premiership Rugby final after a decade away as they push to be crowned champions for a second time.

Bath's wait has been nearly as long and they are back in the title decider at Twickenham for the first time in nine years. It has been quite the transformation for the West Country outfit, who have finished 8th, 13th, and 7th in the three previous seasons.

Finn Russell and co have the six-time winners back at the top of English rugby and, after their dramatic 31-23 triumph over Sale Sharks in the play-off, they are now one victory away from a first title since 1995/96.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northampton v Bath on TV and online.

When is the Premiership Rugby final?

Northampton v Bath will take place on Saturday 8th June 2024.

Premiership Rugby final kick-off time

Northampton v Bath will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is the Premiership Rugby final on?

Northampton v Bath will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and ITV1

The game will be shown on free-to-air channel ITV1, meaning everyone with a TV licence can tune in.

How to live stream Premiership Rugby final online

You can watch the game on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

You can also tune in for the game via streaming platform ITVX.

