Italy sit second in the group having beat both Namibia and Uruguay with a bonus point, and if they manage to get either a try or losing bonus point against the All Blacks, they’ll maintain second place - making the final week of group games rather interesting.

New Zealand will be expected to claim a bonus point win against Italy and deny their opponents of one themselves.

They’ll need to score enough, and concede little, to overtake Italy on points difference, as even a five-point win won’t be enough to dislodge the Azzuri.

To say this will be a walk in the park for the Kiwis would be to ignore all the disappointment and various lows they’ve managed under Ian Foster’s tenure.

In contrast, Italy beat Australia for the first time last year and won away to Wales, setting new heights for them.

The indomitable aura that the All Blacks once had has been eroded, and Italy will step into this game knowing that all the pressure is on their opponents.

When is New Zealand v Italy?

New Zealand v Italy will take place on Friday 29th September 2023.

The game takes place at Parc OL in Lyon.

What time is New Zealand v Italy kick-off?

New Zealand v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is New Zealand v Italy on?

New Zealand v Italy will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream New Zealand v Italy online

New Zealand v Italy will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

New Zealand v Italy key player to watch

Shannon Frizell of New Zealand. Hannah Peters/Getty Image

Shannon Frizell (New Zealand)

Frizell has become an integral part of New Zealand’s pack in the last year, making the No.6 jersey his own as he vastly improved his overall game.

While Ian Foster and the players won’t look past Italy, they’ll likely have the potential clash with Ireland in the quarter-finals in the back of their minds. To beat Ireland, their pack will need to be on point, physical and intense. Frizell will be a big part of that.

New Zealand squad – team news

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi

Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown

Italy squad – team news

Tommaso Allan, Ange Capuozzo, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (c), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Dino Lamb, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Hame Faiva, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, Niccolo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Toa Halafihi, Martin Page-Relo, Paolo Odogwu

