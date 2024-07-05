Razor coached Super Rugby side Crusaders to seven consecutive titles and was virtually a shoo-in for the All Blacks job following Ian Foster’s departure. Although there is a sense of nervousness for the Kiwis, who are without the likes of Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga – all are either recently retired or unavailable.

Borthwick has made two changes to the side that crushed an inexperienced Japan side in Tokyo, changing both props as Joe Marler comes in at loosehead and Will Stuart at tighthead. Dan Cole drops to the bench and will make his 114th cap for England, equalling Jason Leonard as England’s joint-second most-capped player of all time behind Ben Youngs.

Marcus Smith retains the 10 shirt with Fin Smith covering him on the bench.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v England on TV and online.

When is New Zealand v England?

New Zealand v England will take place on Saturday 6th July 2024.

The game takes place at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

What time is New Zealand v England kick-off?

New Zealand v England will kick off at 8:05am BST (7:05pm local time).

Check out the Summer Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is New Zealand v England on?

New Zealand v England will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky boast the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches this summer after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Action channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream New Zealand v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

New Zealand v England prediction

Even if Robertson’s All Blacks side will be an unknown quantity to some degree, there will be more than enough world class talent and experience - helmed by a world class coach - to beat England at home.

England are on paper the more settled side and have shown tremendous strides under Borthwick, but enough to beat the All Blacks on home soil? Not yet.

Prediction: New Zealand to win

