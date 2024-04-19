What channel is Italy v Scotland Women's Six Nations 2024 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch Italy v Scotland in a Women's Six Nations 2024 match, including TV details and more.
Italy host Scotland at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Saturday 20th April, as the pair tussle to be the best of the rest in this year’s Women’s Six Nations championship.
Italy and Scotland both have a single win to their name so far in the championship, with the Italians edging Scotland in points thanks to a bonus point win over Ireland in round two.
After which they were thoroughly outplayed by France in the latest round.
Scotland, meanwhile, are coming off a brutal 48-point loss to England, in which they failed to score a single point in front of a sold-out crowd at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.
While they were outplayed by England, there were fruitful moments in attack that they just couldn't capitalise on. Bryan Easson will be hoping that the game against Italy will be a more realistic chance for Scotland to get back into their groove
Italy struggled against France, and by the second half were down 26-3, but they showed some green shoots in the form of their maul, which caused France problems at times.
They almost scored twice from close range off the maul platform, and it’ll be a key area for Scotland to shut down.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Scotland on TV and online.
When is Italy v Scotland?
Italy v Scotland will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.
The game takes place at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy.
What time is Italy v Scotland kick-off?
Italy v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.
Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.
What TV channel is Italy v Scotland on?
Italy v Scotland will be shown live on BBC Scotland.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.
How to live stream Italy v Scotland online
Italy v Scotland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.
Italy v Scotland prediction
Italy represent a realistic chance for Scotland to nab another underdog win, especially given the way Scotland made France struggle for a win.
But with home advantage, Italy may just be a short step ahead of Scotland this weekend.
Prediction: Italy win
