But they have the chance to see off Sam Cane and TJ Perenara, who head to Japan following 2024 and hang up their All Blacks shirts, with a huge win in Italy.

The Italians have never beaten New Zealand, nor have they come close to doing so, with the Kiwis putting roughly 50 points on them each time.

But a spirited performance on a grand stage could do wonders for Italian rugby, which is on an upward trajectory as they steadily increase their Six Nations standings.

They last faced off in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where New Zealand thrashed them 96-17 – a result bettered only by a huge 101-3 win at the 1999 World Cup.

When is Italy v New Zealand?

Italy v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

What time is Italy v New Zealand kick-off?

Italy v New Zealand will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is Italy v New Zealand on?

Italy v New Zealand will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Italy v New Zealand online

Italy v New Zealand key player to watch

Sam Cane (New Zealand)

The esteemed flanker is expected to return for his final Test in the famous black shirt. Cane has been an incredible player for the All Blacks, after having the seemingly impossible job of replacing Richie McCaw. When it mattered, he turned up for his country, and expect him to put in one hell of a final shift in Turin.

Italy v New Zealand prediction

Unfortunately, there’s no chance that Italy will pick up a win this weekend, but they have the chance to put on a brave performance against this All Blacks side and gain the respect of their fellow Tier 1 nations.

Prediction: NEW ZEALAND WIN

