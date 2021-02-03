What channel is Italy v France on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

France return to the Six Nations in 2021 licking their wounds after narrowly missing out on the title and a Grand Slam to boot, with an opening clash against Italy on the agenda.

Advertisement

Les Bleus lost just one of their Six Nations fixtures last time out, a shock defeat to Scotland, and would have claimed the crown on the final day ahead of England after defeating Eddie Jones’ men on the opening day.

A young, powerful France squad is expected to push all the way again in 2021, with coach Fabien Galthie swimming in options following a number of impressive performances by inexperienced hotshots during the Autumn Nations Cup.

On the other hand, Italy are primed for another tough slog in this year’s edition of the annual tournament.

Iconic number eight Sergio Parisse will hope to go out in style in 2021 as his career draws to a close, but can Italy weather the storm heading their way?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Italy v France Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Italy v France?

Italy v France will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 6th February 2021.

Check out our comprehensive guide for the full list of Six Nations fixtures live on TV.

What channel is Italy v France?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 1:30pm.

How to live stream Italy v France

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Italy v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Italy v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy (10/1) Draw (40/1) France (1/20)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Italy v France team news

The Italy v France team news hasn’t been filed yet, but once it is, we’ll bring you up to speed with the teams.

France will announce first at 11:30am on Thursday, before Italy reveal their line-up during the afternoon.

Italy v France prediction

With an average age of just 24, coach Franco Smith’s team have plenty of road left to run and will be determined to learn and improve with each game.

But this could – and should – be one-way traffic in Rome. France have another year of experience under their belts and will be determined to build on their impressive 2020 form.

Even without the impressive Romain Ntamack, France head into this game as overwhelming favourites.

Prediction: France win

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.