Italy v England Six Nations 2022

Eddie Jones' men were narrowly defeated by Scotland for the second year in a row and that has set the tone for another tumultuous tournament across the continent.

England travel to Italy for the second round of the Six Nations knowing that a resounding victory is needed to rebuild momentum.

Manu Tuilagi's presence was missed last weekend and he won't be around for this encounter as he recovers from injury. Jones must find a way to cope without him.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

Italy were defeated by France in typical fashion at the weekend, though they did rack up 10 points on the board after a try from teenage debutant Tommaso Menoncello.

The defeat extends Italy's winless streak to 33 games and they will be determined to put that unwanted record to bed as soon as possible.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v England on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Italy v England on TV?

Italy v England will take place on Sunday 13th February 2022.

Check out Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Italy v England will kick off at 3pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including France v Ireland.

What TV channel is Italy v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 2:15pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Italy's home matches.

How to live stream Italy v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Italy v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Italy v England team news

Italy: TBC

England: TBC

Italy v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy (14/1) Draw (50/1) England (1/50)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.