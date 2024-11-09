Despite finishing fifth, Italy had one of their best Six Nations campaigns in recent years, winning two matches for the first time since 2013 as they beat both Wales and Scotland.

They could have finished as high as third if they had beaten France, who they drew 13-13 with.

The two nations have long had an inextricable link. Two of Italy’s most famous players, Sergio Parisse and Martin Castrogiovanni, with 142 and 119 caps respectively, were both born in Argentina.

Meanwhile, current Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada won 38 caps for the Pumas and scored 486 points.

When is Italy v Argentina?

Italy v Argentina will take place on Saturday 9th November 2024.

What time is Italy v Argentina kick-off?

Italy v Argentina will kick off at 5:40pm.

Italy v Argentina key player to watch

Tomás Albornoz (Argentina)

The Benetton star is now pulling strings at Test level for Argentina, and his ability has given the side the chance to dictate and control games in their favour, rather than just reacting to their opponents.

Italy v Argentina prediction

While it would be exciting to see Italy pick up a first win over the Argentine since 2008, the Pumas are on a roll after a successful summer, and will be looking to head into clashes with Ireland and France this autumn with one scalp already. They will be favourites to do just that.

Prediction: ARGENTINA WIN

