The Stade de France will be anything but a neutral venue when Ireland’s supporters create a rapturous sea of green, uplifting and motivating the Irish squad and aiming to shrink the All Blacks.

Their renditions of Zombie by The Cranberries, becoming an unofficial anthem in victory, has also become a social media hit.

New Zealand, despite scoring 240 points against Namibia, Italy and Uruguay, haven’t faced meaningful competition since their loss to France.

Before that, they were duly handled by the Springboks at Twickenham. They’re about to face an Irish side who have become even smarter and more astute since their 2-1 series win in New Zealand last year, and have the physicality to overwhelm the All Blacks.

The latter will be desperate for revenge and to recapture the aura they’ve lost in recent times. There’ll be an added element too, with Joe Schmidt, who coached Ireland for six years, being part of New Zealand’s coaching team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is Ireland v New Zealand?

Ireland v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is Ireland v New Zealand kick-off?

Ireland v New Zealand will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v New Zealand on?

Ireland v New Zealand will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v New Zealand online

Ireland v New Zealand will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v New Zealand key player to watch

Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

When Aaron Smith shines, the All Blacks do too. If the All Blacks’ pack can stamp their authority over the Irish and give their nine front-foot ball, it’ll be up to Smith’s instinct and smarts to take advantage of the very few and rare cracks in Ireland’s defence.

Ireland squad – team news

New Zealand squad – team news

