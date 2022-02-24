Ireland v Italy Six Nations 2022

The Irish were defeated 30-24 by France in the biggest match-up of the tournament so far, a game many experts had tipped to determine the eventual winners.

Ireland can't afford any more slip-ups if they are to maintain their faint hopes of snatching the Six Nations 2022 crown from the ever-tightening grip of France.

Andy Farrell's men know they have the mettle to win each of their other four matches and he will be determined to position his men well in case of France skidding on a banana skin fixture.

As for Italy, their winless streak extended to 34 games following another loss to England last time out and now their very future as one of the chosen six nations is under severe threat.

Numerous reports suggest Italy could be ousted from the tournament if they fail to radically improve. The odds don't look good for their survival in the competition.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Italy on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Italy on TV?

Ireland v Italy will take place on Sunday 27th February 2022.

What time is kick off?

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Wales.

What TV channel is Ireland v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 2:15pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Ireland's home matches.

How to live stream Ireland v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Ireland v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ireland v Italy team news

Ireland: TBC

Italy: TBC

Ireland v Italy odds

