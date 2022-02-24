What channel is Ireland v Italy Six Nations 2022 match on?
Check out how to watch Ireland v Italy live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
Ireland can't afford any more slip-ups if they are to maintain their faint hopes of snatching the Six Nations 2022 crown from the ever-tightening grip of France.
The Irish were defeated 30-24 by France in the biggest match-up of the tournament so far, a game many experts had tipped to determine the eventual winners.
Andy Farrell's men know they have the mettle to win each of their other four matches and he will be determined to position his men well in case of France skidding on a banana skin fixture.
- Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details
As for Italy, their winless streak extended to 34 games following another loss to England last time out and now their very future as one of the chosen six nations is under severe threat.
Numerous reports suggest Italy could be ousted from the tournament if they fail to radically improve. The odds don't look good for their survival in the competition.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Italy on TV and online.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is Ireland v Italy on TV?
Ireland v Italy will take place on Sunday 27th February 2022.
Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3pm.
There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Wales.
What TV channel is Ireland v Italy on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 2:15pm.
ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Ireland's home matches.
How to live stream Ireland v Italy online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to Ireland v Italy on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Ireland v Italy team news
Ireland: TBC
Italy: TBC
Ireland v Italy odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Ireland (1/500) Draw (100/1) Italy (40/1)*
For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Ireland v Italy prediction
There have been more than a few encouraging signs for Ireland over the last year or so, and they will push all the way in the 2022 Six Nations tournament.
This is a routine victory for the Irish. Their biggest game of the weekend is taking place at Murrayfield...
Ireland v Italy prediction: Ireland win
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1