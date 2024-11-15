The Argentines are fresh off a thrashing of Italy, and registered wins over New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa in The Rugby Championship.

Their strong form could prime them for an upset at the Aviva.

Ireland will be itching for redemption after their loss last week, which was riddled with ill discipline and mistakes, resulting in a performance unlike what we’ve come to expect under Farrell.

One of Ireland’s features under Farrell is an ability to bounce back after losses. They quickly return to form with a big win, and they’ll be eyeing up a dominant performance this weekend.

When is Ireland v Argentina?

Ireland v Argentina will take place on Friday 15th November 2024.

What time is Ireland v Argentina kick-off?

Ireland v Argentina will kick off at 8:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Argentina on?

Ireland v Argentina will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream Ireland v Argentina online

Ireland v Argentina key player to watch

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Henshaw comes into inside centre for Bundee Aki, who is dropped from the squad entirely - the only change. He and Garry Ringrose have an excellent partnership, and were the centre combination for the second Test victory over the Springboks in July.

Ireland v Argentina prediction

Argentina will be no slouches here. Felipe Contepomi’s side are fifth in the world and deservedly so. Ireland will need to be clinical and accurate to get the win, but they should get over the line.

Prediction: IRELAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

