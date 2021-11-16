What channel is Ireland v Argentina Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Ireland are in the ascendency as their Autumn Internationals campaign comes to an end with a clash against Argentina.

Andy Farrell has overseen a seven-game winning streak from the Six Nations up to now, culminating in their finest triumph of 2021.

Ireland defeated New Zealand 29-20 in Dublin. The visitors had lost just one of their last 14 matches before being humbled by the Irish.

Farrell will be determined to keep the momentum flowing against an Argentina side who have enjoyed some great successes in the last couple of years, but have endured a tough year of defeats to elite nations.

The South American unit defeated and drew with Wales in two matches this summer but left the Rugby Championship with six defeats out of six against South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Argentina on TV?

Ireland v Argentina will take place on Sunday 21st November 2021.

Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v Argentina will kick off at 2:15pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v South Africa.

What TV channel is Ireland v Argentina on?

Good news! Ireland v Argentina will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Channel 4.

That means free-to-air rugby will return to your screens this weekend.

Coverage begins at 1:45pm, presented by Lee McKenzie.

How to live stream Ireland v Argentina online

You can tune in to watch the match via All 4 for free online and on the move.

Fans can access the streaming service on a range of devices from TV apps to laptops to smartphones and tablets.

Ireland v Argentina team news

Ireland: TBC

Argentina: TBC

