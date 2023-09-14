They’ll now be expected to dispose of Uruguay in swift fashion.

By beating New Zealand, and all but confirming qualification to the knockout stages, head coach Fabien Galthié has the luxury of ringing changes throughout his line-up.

Uruguay are comparative minnows to the likes of the All Blacks, but they’re a team with the heart and desire that matches nearly all they face, and one that could spring a surprise on unsuspecting opposition this year.

They shocked Fiji four years ago and they beat Chile, who gave Japan some struggles in their opening game, in the warm-up tests. They’ll be boosted by the return of scrum-half Santiago Arata, who plays his rugby in France with Castres.

It is, however, Uruguay’s first game at this year’s World Cup having sat out the opening weekend, so they remain an unknown quantity this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Uruguay on TV and online.

When is France v Uruguay?

France v Uruguay will take place on Thursday 14th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

What time is France v Uruguay kick-off?

France v Uruguay will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Uruguay on?

France v Uruguay will be shown live on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Uruguay online

France v Uruguay will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

France v Uruguay key player to watch

Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Michael Regan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey impressed on debut against Scotland in the summer, playing the full 80 minutes and scoring a try despite his side losing to the Scots.

Damian Penaud and Gabin Villière dominate the wing positions, but the 20-year-old will have a stellar chance to showcase his slick footwork against Uruguay.

France squad – team news

Jaminet; Bielle-Biarrey, Vincent, Moefana, Villière; Hastoy, Lucu; Gros, Bourgarit, Aldegheri; Woki, Taofifenua; Boudehent, Macalou, Jelonch (c).

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Flament, Cros, Couilloud, Ramos.

Uruguay squad – team news

Amaya; Basso, Inciarte, Vilaseca (c), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Diana, Civetta, Ardao, Leindekar, Aliaga, Peculo, Pujadas, Sanguinetti.

Replacements: Gattas, Benitez, Piussi, Dotti, Bianchi, Deus, Ormaechea, Berchesi.

