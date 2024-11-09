The incredible Antoine Dupont returns to the national side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup. The scrum-half missed the Six Nations in order to prepare for the Paris Olympics, where he won gold in sevens rugby.

Fabien Galthié has added eight uncapped players to the squad, and there could be plenty of chances for new faces to make their impact against Japan.

Japan have already opened their autumn series, losing heavily to New Zealand, but before that had won three of their last four games in the Pacific Nations Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Japan on TV and online.

When is France v Japan?

France v Japan will take place on Saturday 9th November 2024.

What time is France v Japan kick-off?

France v Japan will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is France v Japan on?

France v Japan will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream France v Japan online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

France v Japan key player to watch

Émilien Gailleton (France)

Young centre Émilien Gailleton is expected to line up in the midfield, likely alongside Gaël Fickou, and will be looking to make a huge impression to keep himself in with a chance of playing against New Zealand and Argentina. The Pau centre, who was born in Croydon, has been scoring for fun in the Top 14 for a few seasons now.

France v Japan prediction

Japan, as they always try to, will put up a fight and no doubt impress in parts, but France are overwhelmingly a stronger and better side. There is only one way this should end, and it is an emphatic victory for France in Paris.

Prediction: FRANCE WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

