They beat Scotland in the second round 15-5, a vastly different margin to the 55-0 thrashing from the year before, which shows the improvement of the Scots.

Yet they are still perhaps the most unpredictable team in this tournament in terms of attack, mixing their dynamism and pace with volatility when attacking in transition.

Italy left Ireland with a win that was somewhat marred by a late Irish surge that turned a 15-point deficit into a six.

Like France’s Scottish result, this is more a reflection of the rest of the other teams in this tournament beginning to catch up, rather than the likes of France or Italy falling behind.

Still, their opening round loss was a 48-0 defeat to England in Parma, and you’d back France to try and match that to some extent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Italy on TV and online.

When is France v Italy?

France v Italy will take place on Sunday 14th April 2024.

The game takes place at Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris, France.

What time is France v Italy kick-off?

France v Italy will kick off at 12:30pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

France v Italy will be shown live on BBC Red Button.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream France v Italy online

France v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

France v Italy prediction

France know they can’t afford to put a single step wrong if they are to have a chance of beating England for the title when they face off on the final day.

A solid bonus point win over Italy is what they’ll need this weekend, and it’s hard not to envision them getting it with their superior kicking game and unpredictable attack.

Prediction: France win

