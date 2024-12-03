History was made in 2023/24 as United Rugby Championship side Sharks became the first South African team to win the EPCR Challenge Cup.

As a result of their success, Sharks have earned a place in this season's top tier competition, the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Last season's runners-up, Gloucester, are one of two Premiership teams in the EPCR Challenge Cup this term alongside the Newcastle Falcons.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 TV schedule.

How to watch EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25

The EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 will be shown live on Premier Sports, EPCRugby.com Live, S4C and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.

The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.

You can also watch matches on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Group Stage – Week 1

Friday 6th December

Dragons v Montpellier (8pm) BBC iPlayer / S4C

Gloucester v Edinburgh (8pm) Premier Sports 2

Saturday 7th December

Lyon v Cardiff Rugby (3:15pm) EPCRugby.com

Connacht v Zebre (8pm) EPCRugby.com

Sunday 8th December

Ospreys v Lions (3:15pm) Premier Sports 2

More games to be added...

