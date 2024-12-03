EPCR Challenge Cup on TV 2024/25: Fixtures, schedule, times and dates
Your complete guide to the EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 matches on TV featuring a full schedule of fixtures, kick-off times and dates.
The EPCR Challenge Cup is back with a bang for 2024/25, with a number of accomplished sides set to duel for glory in the second-tier continental competition.
A number of teams from the Premiership, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship will gain entry for this term, with two wild card places going to the Cheetahs from South Africa and Black Lion from Georgia.
History was made in 2023/24 as United Rugby Championship side Sharks became the first South African team to win the EPCR Challenge Cup.
As a result of their success, Sharks have earned a place in this season's top tier competition, the European Rugby Champions Cup.
Last season's runners-up, Gloucester, are one of two Premiership teams in the EPCR Challenge Cup this term alongside the Newcastle Falcons.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 TV schedule.
How to watch EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25
The EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 will be shown live on Premier Sports, EPCRugby.com Live, S4C and BBC iPlayer.
Viewers can add Premier Sports to their Sky or Virgin Media TV packages, or watch via the Amazon Prime Video add-on.
The service costs £15.99 on a monthly basis on a rolling 30-day subscription. You can save money by signing up for an annual subscription at £10.99 per month, or pay for a full year up front at £120.
You can also watch matches on Premier Sports Player.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.
EPCR Challenge Cup 2024/25 TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
Group Stage – Week 1
Friday 6th December
- Dragons v Montpellier (8pm) BBC iPlayer / S4C
- Gloucester v Edinburgh (8pm) Premier Sports 2
Saturday 7th December
- Lyon v Cardiff Rugby (3:15pm) EPCRugby.com
- Connacht v Zebre (8pm) EPCRugby.com
Sunday 8th December
- Ospreys v Lions (3:15pm) Premier Sports 2
More games to be added...
