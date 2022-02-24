England v Wales Six Nations 2022

Eddie Jones' men arrived in the tournament with huge pressure on their shoulders and the load didn't get any lighter following defeat at the hands of Scotland.

England remain a somewhat unknown quantity going into the third round of Six Nations 2022 games with a clash against Wales up next.

A routine win over Italy places England up in second at this fledgling stage of proceedings, three points shy of table-topping France.

Reigning champions Wales came into the tournament with faint hopes of retaining their crown due to a string of injury issues, none bigger than the absence of hulking figure Alun Wyn Jones.

They were swiftly dispatched by Ireland on the opening weekend but dug deep in Cardiff to topple Scotland against the odds.

When is England v Wales on TV?

England v Wales will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

England v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Scotland v France.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of England's home matches.

How to live stream England v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to England v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

England v Wales team news

England: TBC

Wales: TBC

England v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (2/13) Draw (33/1) Wales (5/1)*

