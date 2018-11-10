Find out how to watch England v New Zealand live on TV and online below.

What time is the England v New Zealand match?

England against New Zealand will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 11th November 2018.

How to watch England v New Zealand

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the match being played?

The game will be played at Twickenham Stadium, London on Sunday 11th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

England win: 4/1

New Zealand win: 1/6

Draw: 35/1

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

