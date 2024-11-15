Both Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso have been ruled out due to head injuries sustained against the Wallabies.

Curry’s physicality will be desperately missed against the Boks’ heavy pack, while Feyi-Waboso has registered a truly impressive strike rate for England, and Borthwick will miss his finishing.

These two sides last faced off in the World Cup semi-final last year, where once again England let a lead go in the final five minutes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa on TV and online.

When is England v South Africa?

England v South Africa will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.

What time is England v South Africa kick-off?

England v South Africa will kick off at 5:40pm.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

England v South Africa will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream England v South Africa online

England v South Africa key player to watch

André Esterhuizen (South Africa)

The former Harlequins centre was a ball-carrying force against Scotland, troubling the Scottish backline who struggled to deal with him.

England’s defence has come under scrutiny after two lacklustre displays, and Esterhuizen will challenge the likes of Slade and Lawrence even more so this weekend.

England v South Africa prediction

If England can’t close our games against the All Blacks and Wallabies, they don’t have much hope of being able to do so against the Springboks, who are masters of grinding out a win and playing to the circumstances.

Prediction: SOUTH AFRICA WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

