What channel is England v South Africa Autumn Internationals 2024 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch England v South Africa in an Autumn Internationals 2024 match, including TV details and more.
England were minutes away from picking up wins against both New Zealand and Australia, but composure and discipline in the final moments has been their downfall - a recurring feature under Steve Borthwick.
They welcome double world champions South Africa to Twickenham next, who are the most formidable of the southern hemisphere sides.
Both Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso have been ruled out due to head injuries sustained against the Wallabies.
Curry’s physicality will be desperately missed against the Boks’ heavy pack, while Feyi-Waboso has registered a truly impressive strike rate for England, and Borthwick will miss his finishing.
These two sides last faced off in the World Cup semi-final last year, where once again England let a lead go in the final five minutes.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa on TV and online.
When is England v South Africa?
England v South Africa will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.
What time is England v South Africa kick-off?
England v South Africa will kick off at 5:40pm.
What TV channel is England v South Africa on?
England v South Africa will be shown live on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
How to live stream England v South Africa online
You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
England v South Africa key player to watch
André Esterhuizen (South Africa)
The former Harlequins centre was a ball-carrying force against Scotland, troubling the Scottish backline who struggled to deal with him.
England’s defence has come under scrutiny after two lacklustre displays, and Esterhuizen will challenge the likes of Slade and Lawrence even more so this weekend.
England v South Africa prediction
If England can’t close our games against the All Blacks and Wallabies, they don’t have much hope of being able to do so against the Springboks, who are masters of grinding out a win and playing to the circumstances.
Prediction: SOUTH AFRICA WIN
