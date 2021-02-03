What channel is England v Scotland on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

Little more than three months after lifting the trophy, England are preparing to defend their Six Nations title in 2021 with an opening clash against Scotland to look forward to.

The first round of Six Nations fixtures takes place this weekend and, in a year short of cheer so far, the return of the annual rugby tournament will come as a welcome relief.

Last year’s tournament was curtailed due to the start of the pandemic, with the final round of games pushed back to autumn in the hope of filling stadiums with fans. Of course, that didn’t happen.

England’s Six Nations defence will look like no other before, but fans will still be desperate to tune in from home as Eddie Jones’ men aim for back-to-back triumphs.

Scotland showed some promise in 2020 with a standout win over France their finest moment. They ran England close in a tight, cagey 13-6 defeat last February and will hope to provide another scare this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Scotland Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is England v Scotland?

England v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 6th February 2021.

What channel is England v Scotland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

How to live stream England v Scotland

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

England v Scotland odds

England v Scotland team news

The England v Scotland team news hasn’t been filed yet, but once it is, we’ll bring you up to speed with the teams.

England are set to be the first Six Nations team to announce their line-up, with the unveiling taking place at 11am on Thursday.

Scotland will release their XV an hour later at midday.

England v Scotland prediction

England are the team to beat. It’s hard to bet against them following triumph in the Six Nations and the Autumn Nations Cup in a disjointed 2020 schedule.

Preparation for the defence hasn’t been ideal, with Jones and two other coaches missing the start of the squad’s training camp due to self-isolation, but this team knows the drill by now.

Scotland put up a gritty fight when the sides met in torrential rain at Murrayfield during last year’s clash, and they didn’t allow teams to race into commanding leads, so expect a tight clash, but one that England should win.

Prediction: England win

