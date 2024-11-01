Steve Borthwick will roll out a strong side with plenty of experience this weekend, but bolstered by the comparatively greener players such as Chandler Cunningham-South, Tommy Freeman, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

New Zealand’s Ardie Savea called Scott Robertson’s tenure a "journey of growth" so far. After initially beating Fiji twice at home, the All Blacks lost to South Africa twice and Argentina in the The Rugby Championship to finish second behind the Springboks.

Damian McKenzie has started all but one of their 2024 matches at fly-half, but Robertson has given the jersey to the scarily good Beauden Barrett for this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is England v New Zealand?

England v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

What time is England v New Zealand kick-off?

England v New Zealand will kick off at 3:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v New Zealand on?

England v New Zealand will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream England v New Zealand online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

England v New Zealand key player to watch

Henry Slade (England)

Make even the slightest mistake against the All Blacks and they will punish you. As the outside centre, Henry Slade will have the task of leading England’s blitzing defence to stifle the Kiwis' attack.

If he steps up too quickly or too slowly, they can stroll through the gap he leaves. It will be intriguing to see how new defence coach Joe El-Abd sets up Slade and the backline.

England v New Zealand prediction

England, only just. It is going to be a nail-biter at Twickenham on Saturday but those summer clashes in the southern hemisphere saw them almost beat them twice.

Only time will tell if England’s recent coaching upheaval has improved them and if New Zealand are wounded by three Rugby Championship defeats. But this may be the one of the best opportunities England have to beat the famous black shirt in recent history.

Prediction: ENGLAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

