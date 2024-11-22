That was in fact England’s last win, having lost to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa as they sit on a five-match losing streak.

There is talk of England bordering on a "crisis" under Steve Borthwick, but granted, those losses were often close and defined by England’s inability to close out games while in control - far from the catastrophe Wales are experiencing.

Still, Borthwick will want nothing less than a heavy win to finish the autumn on some sort of high and lead into the 2025 Six Nations with a win finally under their belt.

Winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is still out and, as a result, Harlequins’ Cadan Murley comes into the squad after scoring twice in England A’s win over Australia A.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Japan on TV and online.

When is England v Japan?

England v Japan will take place on Sunday 24th November 2024.

What time is England v Japan kick-off?

England v Japan will kick off at 4:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Japan on?

England v Japan will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream England v Japan online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

England v Japan key player to watch

Marcus Smith (England)

Smith has fully come into his own in an England shirt in the latter half of this year. Japan will not pose the challenges that the All Blacks and Wallabies did, meaning the fly-half will have free reign to use his ever-growing rugby IQ against Japan.

England v Japan prediction

A win is vital, more than vital, if Borthwick wants to try and stem the surge of questions and doubts being arrowed his way this autumn. England will win, but it remains to be seen if it will be scrappy, or free-flowing and dominant.

Prediction: ENGLAND WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.