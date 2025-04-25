A victory for either of the two old rivals would see them win the Women's Six Nations 2025 and complete the Grand Slam.

The two nations have shared some fiery contests over the years, developing one of the most storied rivalries in the women's game, and the latest chapter will be written at one of rugby's iconic arenas on Saturday.

England have been the dominant force at this year's Six Nations, blowing opponents away week after week, and boast a 41-14 record over France all time – but the visitors have claimed some famous victories in past years and arrive in London in search of another.

With the World Cup to come later this year, the eyes of the rugby world will be on a huge clash at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

When is England v France?

England v France will take place on Saturday 26th April 2025.

The game takes place at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in London, United Kingdom.

What time is England v France kick-off?

England v France will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is England v France on?

England v France will be shown live on BBC Two from 4:15pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across the BBC.

How to live stream England v France online

England v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.