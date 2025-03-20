Women's Six Nations 2025 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Women's Six Nations 2025 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Women's Six Nations is back for 2025 with another thrilling tournament set to go ahead across the continent.
England have dominated the tournament with six consecutive triumphs, consisting of five Grand Slams and a COVID-curtailed win in 2021.
The Red Roses are enjoying a 20-game winning streak in all competitions dating back to November 2022, and their last Six Nations defeat came in 2018 as France clinched a single-point win to win the 2018 edition.
Despite England's dominance, last year's competition went to the wire as France also won their opening four matches to take the competition down to a winner-takes-all in Bordeaux.
Can anyone lay a glove on England this time around?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Women's Six Nations 2025.
Women's Six Nations 2025 on TV
Every game will be shown live on the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.
At least one of the main linear BBC channels, including region-specific channels, will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.
Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.
You can tune in to each platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.
Women's Six Nations 2025 TV schedule
All UK time. All matches live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, plus channels specified below.
Round 1
Saturday 22nd March
- Ireland v France (1pm) BBC Two Northern Ireland / Red Button
- Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC Two / BBC One Wales
Sunday 23rd March
- England v Italy (3pm) BBC Two
Further TV details TBC...
Round 2
Saturday 29th March
- France v Scotland (1pm)
- Wales v England (4:45pm)
Sunday 30th March
- Italy v Ireland (3pm)
Round 3
Saturday 12th April
- France v Wales (12:45pm)
- Ireland v England (4:45pm)
Sunday 13th April
- Scotland v Italy (3pm)
Round 4
Saturday 19th April
- Italy v France (1pm)
- England v Scotland (4:45pm)
Sunday 20th April
- Wales v Ireland (3pm)
Round 5
Saturday 26th April
- Italy v Wales (12:15pm)
- Scotland v Ireland (2:30pm)
- England v France (4:45pm)
