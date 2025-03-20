The Red Roses are enjoying a 20-game winning streak in all competitions dating back to November 2022, and their last Six Nations defeat came in 2018 as France clinched a single-point win to win the 2018 edition.

Despite England's dominance, last year's competition went to the wire as France also won their opening four matches to take the competition down to a winner-takes-all in Bordeaux.

Can anyone lay a glove on England this time around?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Women's Six Nations 2025.

Women's Six Nations 2025 on TV

Every game will be shown live on the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

At least one of the main linear BBC channels, including region-specific channels, will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.

You can tune in to each platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.

Women's Six Nations 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. All matches live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, plus channels specified below.

Round 1

Saturday 22nd March

Ireland v France (1pm) BBC Two Northern Ireland / Red Button

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC Two / BBC One Wales

Sunday 23rd March

England v Italy (3pm) BBC Two

Further TV details TBC...

Round 2

Saturday 29th March

France v Scotland (1pm)

Wales v England (4:45pm)

Sunday 30th March

Italy v Ireland (3pm)

Round 3

Saturday 12th April

France v Wales (12:45pm)

Ireland v England (4:45pm)

Sunday 13th April

Scotland v Italy (3pm)

Round 4

Saturday 19th April

Italy v France (1pm)

England v Scotland (4:45pm)

Sunday 20th April

Wales v Ireland (3pm)

Round 5

Saturday 26th April

Italy v Wales (12:15pm)

Scotland v Ireland (2:30pm)

England v France (4:45pm)

