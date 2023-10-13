England beat Samoa 18-17 in a sloppy contest, and many have agreed they got out of jail against the Pacific islanders. Any confidence built up over the group stage has instantly evaporated.

Fiji, having performed incredibly against Wales and Australia before scraping a win against Georgia, were stunned by Portugal in their final group game - leaving this tie completely open and hard to predict.

They, of course, beat England shortly before the tournament in a historic victory at Twickenham. Something that neither side will have forgotten.

Steve Borthwick has made the bold call to drop George Ford, undoubtedly England’s top performer so far, to the bench in favour of Owen Farrell at fly-half and Marcus Smith at full-back.

Ford’s kicking and general play has been superb, whereas Farrell has done little to excite since returning from suspension. That was purely encapsulated when Farrell had a lapse in concentration against Samoa, failing to kick a crucial conversion in the allotted 90 seconds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Fiji on TV and online.

When is England v Fiji?

England v Fiji will take place on Sunday 15th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

What time is England v Fiji kick-off?

England v Fiji will kick off at 4pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Fiji on?

England v Fiji will be shown live on ITV1 from 3pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Fiji online

England v Fiji will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Fiji key player to watch

Marcus Smith (England)

Freddie Steward has had a stranglehold on the England full-back jersey, but Marcus Smith has usurped him for this game. Eddie Jones and Steve Borthwick alike have wanted to implement Smith as a second playmaker to Owen Farrell, in the same vein as Alex Goode at Saracens.

By playing him at full-back, he’ll hopefully avoid the preying tackles from Fiji’s physically imposing Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra, and likely catch a couple of Fijian defenders lacking in broken field.

More like this

England squad – team news

TBA

Fiji squad – team news

TBA

