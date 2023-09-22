The man at the heart of both wins is fly-half George Ford, who filled the void left by the suspended Owen Farrell. With Farrell’s suspension served, Borthwick may now have to choose between the two.

If not for Farrell’s return, the Chile game, with qualification seemingly wrapped up, would have been the perfect chance for Marcus Smith to get his first world cup start.

Before this tournament, 40 of Ford’s 59 test starts had come with ‘Faz’ at inside centre next to Ford. You’ll be hard-pressed to find many voices in the media calling for Farrell to displace Ford outright.

Should that happen, the injection of the captain’s return may be outweighed by the disruption it causes to the team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Chile on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is England v Chile?

England v Chile will take place on Saturday 23rd September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

What time is England v Chile kick-off?

England v Chile will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Chile on?

England v Chile will be shown live on ITV1 from 3:55pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Chile online

England v Chile will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Chile key player to watch

Owen Farrell (England)

Perhaps the term ‘one to watch’ may be better suited for Farrell rather than ‘key player’.

His likely appearance against Chile in some form will be incredibly interesting to watch, not only to see what level his own performance is at, but how it changes and affects the team’s style around him.

Put him at 10 in place of Ford and we’ll get a glimpse of an England side bereft of the man steering them through the tournament so far. Put him in the centres, and we’ll see how England fare without the explosiveness of either Manu Tuilagi or Joe Marchant.

It’s certainly a conundrum for Borthwick.

England squad – team news

TBA

Chile squad – team news

TBA

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.