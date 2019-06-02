It will be the fourth year the Quilter Cup has been fought over, with England triumphing in 2016 and 2017 before the Barbarians claimed the prize in last year’s annual showcase.

The 2018 match turned into an embarrassment for England as the patched-together Barbarians triumphed 63-45, the most points conceded by the hosts in 108 years at Twickenham.

Fans will be hoping to soak up the atmosphere as England continue preparations for the Rugby World Cup which kicks off in Japan this autumn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Barbarians on TV and online.

What time is England v Barbarians?

England v Barbarians will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 2nd June 2019.

How to watch England v Barbarians on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 2:45pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

